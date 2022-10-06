Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth $29,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CGC stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.50). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 558.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

