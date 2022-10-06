Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.86.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $98.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.23. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $90.27 and a fifty-two week high of $174.65.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 20.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,836,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,324,000 after buying an additional 2,492,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,641,000 after buying an additional 432,244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,410,000 after buying an additional 586,997 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after buying an additional 1,105,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.