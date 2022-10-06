Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.38.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 71,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

About Carnival Co. &

Shares of CCL opened at $7.43 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

