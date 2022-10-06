Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Short Interest Update

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 6,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 76,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $1,043,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.0 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.73. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.