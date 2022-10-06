Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Up to $21.46

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.46, but opened at $22.65. Carvana shares last traded at $23.57, with a volume of 63,029 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Carvana Stock Down 7.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Carvana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in Carvana by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Carvana by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

