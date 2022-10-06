C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $189.08

Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.08 ($2.28) and traded as low as GBX 152.30 ($1.84). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 156.60 ($1.89), with a volume of 527,148 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCR shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on C&C Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

C&C Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £615.26 million and a P/E ratio of 1,740.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 173.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 189.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07.

In other news, insider Patrick McMahon purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($11,599.81). Also, insider Ralph Findlay bought 12,721 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £24,805.95 ($29,973.36). Insiders have bought a total of 17,848 shares of company stock worth $3,464,729 over the last three months.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

