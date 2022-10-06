Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Down 2.3 %

CETX stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.73.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 55.21% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cemtrex

Cemtrex Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.