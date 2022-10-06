Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.82

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.82 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 92.62 ($1.12). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 90.86 ($1.10), with a volume of 3,043,030 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CEY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.35) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 127.50 ($1.54).

The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 908.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 89.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 86.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Centamin’s payout ratio is 90.29%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

