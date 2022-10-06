Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.85.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus began coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of Centene stock opened at $80.81 on Thursday. Centene has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $98.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.12 and its 200 day moving average is $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,680 shares of company stock worth $1,335,454. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Centene by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Centene by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

