Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.28

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.28 and traded as low as $16.57. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 8,089 shares changing hands.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 495,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 245,245 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 46.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $162,000.

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

