Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.28

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.28 and traded as low as $16.57. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 8,089 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.
