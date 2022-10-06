Centerpoint Advisors LLC Acquires 7,016 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,827.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,148 shares of company stock worth $9,862,196. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $120.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

