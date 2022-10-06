Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CG. CIBC reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.55.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Stock Down 3.2 %

CG stock opened at C$6.67 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 6.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

Centerra Gold Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.