CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.50

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.50 and traded as low as C$2.30. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$2.41, with a volume of 602,876 shares changing hands.
CEU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.60 to C$3.90 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.28.
The company has a market cap of C$617.63 million and a P/E ratio of 8.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89.
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
