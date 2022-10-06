CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.98

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.98 and traded as low as C$0.97. CGX Energy shares last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 8,058 shares trading hands.

CGX Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$324.47 million and a PE ratio of -16.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.53.

CGX Energy (CVE:OYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that CGX Energy Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

