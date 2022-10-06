Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Trading 0.6% Higher

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $172.10 and last traded at $171.44. 2,467,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 2,428,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.42.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 800.57% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

