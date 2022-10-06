Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 2,385 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $54,255,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $110.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $104.40 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $323.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

