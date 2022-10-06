Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Chimera Investment Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of CIM opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. Chimera Investment has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $116.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is -141.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimera Investment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIM. State Street Corp grew its position in Chimera Investment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,048,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,779,000 after acquiring an additional 51,772 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 305.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 327,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 246,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,584,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. 51.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Articles

