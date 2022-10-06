China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.09 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 19th.
China Petroleum & Chemical Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. China Petroleum & Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average of $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
