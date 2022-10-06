China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.09 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 19th.

China Petroleum & Chemical Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. China Petroleum & Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average of $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,711.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

