China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

NYSE CYD opened at $7.64 on Thursday. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $15.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Arnhold LLC boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,805,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after buying an additional 264,590 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

