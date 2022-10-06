Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.35

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.35 and traded as low as C$12.55. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$12.75, with a volume of 705,830 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.86.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

