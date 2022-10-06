Chris Bruzzo Sells 2,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,923.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chris Bruzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Monday, August 1st, Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.82, for a total value of $261,640.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $122.67 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $146.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.64.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.