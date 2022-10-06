Christie Group (LON:CTG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $118.81

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.81 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.33). Christie Group shares last traded at GBX 111.50 ($1.35), with a volume of 3,024 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 443.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 118.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 117.53. The stock has a market cap of £29.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Christie Group’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

