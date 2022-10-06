Christie Group (LON:CTG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $118.81

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.81 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.33). Christie Group shares last traded at GBX 111.50 ($1.35), with a volume of 3,024 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research report on Monday, September 26th.
Christie Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 443.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 118.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 117.53. The stock has a market cap of £29.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.33.
Christie Group Cuts Dividend
About Christie Group
Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.
