CIBC Trims Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Target Price to C$15.00

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Victoria Gold in a research note on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Victoria Gold Price Performance

Shares of Victoria Gold stock opened at 7.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of 11.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. Victoria Gold has a 1-year low of 6.56 and a 1-year high of 19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

