CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.58

Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.58 and traded as low as C$0.51. CIBT Education Group shares last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 37,696 shares traded.

CIBT Education Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CIBT Education Group news, insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$26,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,217,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$755,036. Insiders have purchased a total of 303,000 shares of company stock valued at $185,825 over the last ninety days.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

