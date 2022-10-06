Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cinedigm Stock Performance

Cinedigm stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $75.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%.

Insider Activity at Cinedigm

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinedigm

In related news, CFO John K. Canning sold 77,976 shares of Cinedigm stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $44,446.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIDM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 143,743 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.

See Also

