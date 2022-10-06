Citigroup Cuts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $79.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $92.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.34% from the stock’s previous close.

LYB has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

LYB stock opened at $80.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.65.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after acquiring an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,095,052,000 after purchasing an additional 198,318 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,816,000 after acquiring an additional 272,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,422,000 after acquiring an additional 214,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

