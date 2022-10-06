Citigroup Cuts Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target to $123.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SQM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $93.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $115.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.09.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.23). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 124,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $826,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,944.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,772,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 258,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.