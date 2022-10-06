Citigroup Cuts Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target to $20.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinseo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

NYSE:TSE opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $668.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 5.04%. Research analysts expect that Trinseo will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,765,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $130,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares in the company, valued at $331,765,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Cote purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,515.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after buying an additional 96,203 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 250,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 21,195 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,527,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

