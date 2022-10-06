Citigroup Cuts Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Price Target to $24.00

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE WLKP opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $796.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $448.79 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

