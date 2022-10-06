Citigroup Increases Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target to $32.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s previous close.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.48.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Livent stock opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88. Livent has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $36.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Livent will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of Livent stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of Livent stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Livent

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 2,902.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.