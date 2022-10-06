Citigroup Lowers Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $322.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $346.00 to $322.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.40.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $283.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.41. Linde has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Linde

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.