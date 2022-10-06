Citigroup Trims Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Price to $28.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.04.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Plug Power by 12.9% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 201,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,086 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,162,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,977,000 after buying an additional 548,973 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,131,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 11.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 14,084 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

