Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Lowered to $48.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CFG. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average is $38.78. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 20,037 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 50,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 21,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

