Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.22 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. On average, analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 390,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 78,011 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 464,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 48,590 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 671.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 589,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 513,356 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

