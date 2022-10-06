Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $6.90 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 237,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,573,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,070,000 after buying an additional 178,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
NYSE JPM opened at $110.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $104.40 and a 52-week high of $172.96.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
