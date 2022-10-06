Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Clene in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Clene from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Clene from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Clene Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ CLNN opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $114.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Clene has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Clene had a net margin of 4,138.77% and a negative return on equity of 819.50%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Dee Etherington sold 23,483 shares of Clene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $110,839.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,593 shares in the company, valued at $267,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Dee Etherington sold 23,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $110,839.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,593 shares in the company, valued at $267,118.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Henry Stevens purchased 47,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $183,498.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 335,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,650.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clene

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clene by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clene in the second quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clene by 23.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 193.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the second quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

