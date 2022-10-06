Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,610,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 36,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several analysts have commented on CLF shares. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $10,802,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,123,340 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLF opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.26. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $34.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

