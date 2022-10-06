Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.66

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.66 and traded as low as $13.62. Colony Bankcorp shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 23,608 shares.

Separately, DA Davidson cut Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 million. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Research analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 22,837 shares in the company, valued at $323,143.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,470 shares of company stock worth $49,204. 7.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 675.7% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,608 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter worth approximately $7,525,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter worth approximately $6,442,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter worth approximately $4,775,000. Finally, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter worth approximately $4,645,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

