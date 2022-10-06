Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CMCO. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.
Columbus McKinnon Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of CMCO stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $760.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26.
Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.
Institutional Trading of Columbus McKinnon
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,195,000 after buying an additional 22,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,352,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,267,000 after purchasing an additional 34,398 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,109,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,047,000 after purchasing an additional 210,089 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,236,000 after purchasing an additional 57,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.
About Columbus McKinnon
Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.
