Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.01

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €7.01 ($7.15) and traded as high as €7.67 ($7.83). Commerzbank shares last traded at €7.65 ($7.80), with a volume of 4,569,446 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($8.67) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.14) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.90 ($9.08) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €7.11 and its 200-day moving average is €7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

