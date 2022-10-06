Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,057 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $72.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.37 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.93.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.