Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 96,340 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 96,340 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,689,818 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. Northcoast Research began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Longbow Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

NYSE:AOS opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.01. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

