Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 481,953 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,455 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 145,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

VOD stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vodafone Group Public Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Oddo Bhf raised Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

