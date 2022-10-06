Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 32,011 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 156,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 68,783 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 45,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 65,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.12. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $49.89 and a one year high of $62.63.

