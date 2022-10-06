Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 56,654 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 70.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,654 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. Barclays cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.77.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.95%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.