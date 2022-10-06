Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys New Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 272,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,981,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTXG opened at $25.53 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $29.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.69.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

