Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.60 Million Stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,298 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,981,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,002 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,099,000 after buying an additional 72,555 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter valued at about $18,243,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PEJ opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.65. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $53.56.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.