Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.96 Million Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,255 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of IXC stock opened at $37.04 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $42.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

