Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.25 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $112.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.08 and its 200-day moving average is $114.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $151.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 88.07%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.74.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

