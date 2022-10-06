Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 155.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,556 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PZA opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $27.15.

